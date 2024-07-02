Sabah integrates major education sponsors via portal

KOTA KINABALU (July 2): The Sabah government has launched the Sabah Education Sponsorship Portal (PTPS), which brings together all major education sponsors in the state under a single platform.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that PTPS is a new initiative under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Roadmap aimed at empowering and facilitating the distribution of assistance to Sabahans, particularly at the higher education level, through collaboration among the main sponsoring bodies and education aid providers in the state.

He said the portal features the State Public Service Department, Yayasan Sabah Group, and the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS), as well as agencies providing educational assistance such as the State Deputy Secretary’s Office (Special Functions) and the State Baitulmal Corporation.

“This integrated portal is developed as a holistic approach to synchronise all sponsoring bodies and educational aid agencies in Sabah. This portal will serve as the official platform for students to apply for education sponsorship in the state.

“Previously, each sponsor handled the sponsorship (application) process independently on their own websites. However, with this portal, applications will be integrated into a single platform,” he said at the launch of the portal at Menara Kinabalu here on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Hajiji said the state government is taking proactive measures to support Sabah-born children without sponsorship by launching a roadshow programme led by State Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr. Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

He said that the roadshow was held in collaboration with sponsoring bodies and educational aid providers in the state, aimed at reaching out and identifying Sabah-born students without sponsorship as well as addressing the issues they encounter at university.

“The programme, which took place from April to June, successfully identified 2,130 Sabah-born students for sponsorship and involved students across 26 public universities in 11 states in the peninsula and Sarawak,” he said.

Hajiji also expressed hope that more corporate bodies would contribute to empowering Sabah’s education fund.

Meanwhile, SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd (SMJE) presented a RM1 million contribution to the Sabah State Government Scholarship (BKNS) during the Sabah Education Sponsorship Portal launching.

The donation, which aligns with SMJE’s core values and commitment to empowering Sabah’s future generation, aims to provide financial assistance to deserving students from Sabah, particularly the underprivileged, who want to pursue higher education.

SMJE Executive Director Datuk Brenndon Soh, who presented the mock cheque to Hajiji, said that education is the key to unlocking a brighter future for Sabah’s children, especially those facing financial challenges.

“SMJE, through this contribution, is proud to support the Sabah State Scholarship Fund and its mission to empower deserving students to achieve their academic dreams. We are not only investing in individuals but also the overall progress and prosperity of Sabah.”

He said the contribution underscores SMJE’s commitment to social responsibility in Sabah by prioritising education and reflects SMJE’s unwavering dedication to equipping students with valuable skills and knowledge, helping them break the cycle of poverty and become positive contributors to their families and communities.

“By investing in Sabah’s future, SMJE’s contribution provides crucial financial relief, allowing deserving students to focus on their studies and pursue their academic aspirations,” Soh added.

The scholarships, administered through the BKNS programme, will be awarded to students who demonstrate academic excellence and leadership potential. SMJE aims to enable talented students to reach their full potential.

This initiative is part of SMJE’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for Sabahan students.

The company is proud to partner with BKNS in this endeavour and looks forward to witnessing the positive impact this scholarship will have on the lives of many talented students.