Six Chinese community leaders in Nangka receive appointment letters

SIBU: A total of six Chinese community leaders in the Nangka state constituency received their appointment letters at Sibu District Office yesterday.

Sibu District officer Khalid Andong presented the letters to five Kapitans and one Penghulu.

Among them, the new appointees are Penghulu Teo Nging Poh, Kapitan Tiong Siew Ping, Kapitan Goh Kee Seng and Kapitan Tay Guan Boo.

The reappointed ones are Kapitan Wong Kiong Khing and Kapitan Tiong Chiong Kiing.

Witnessing the ceremony were Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, political secretary to the Premier Joshua Ting, and Councillor Datuk Teo Boon Siew.