St Joseph’s International School granted approval to provide AUSMAT programme

KUCHING (July 2): St Joseph’s International School Kuching (SJIS) has been granted approval by the School and Curriculum Standards Authority of Western Australia (SCSA) to provide its Western Australia Matriculation Programme (AUSMAT).

AUSMAT is a pre-university programme recognised by universities worldwide.

The qualification is recognised internationally for its rigorous academic standards, comprehensive curriculum and a balanced focus on continuous coursework assessment and external examination.

Upon successful completion of the programme, students will be awarded the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE).

This certification allows students to gain entry to not only universities in Australia, but also universities in Malaysia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong and many others.

AUSMAT is also recognised by most private and public universities in Malaysia.

St Joseph’s Private Schools chief executive officer Christopher Chua said SJIS is proud to be appointed by SCSA as one of a limited group of institutions authorised to deliver this esteemed programme.

“By offering the AUSMAT programme at SJIS, students can now have the option to pursue an internationally recognised pre-university programme in Kuching in a cost-effective manner.

“Furthermore, AUSMAT is a one-year programme. The savings in their pre-university education can be used to fund their university studies,” he said at the programme’s launch here today.

SCSA was represented by Ong Kah Yee from the Invest and Trade Western Australia, Government of Western Australia at the event.

Ong in her address said that the government of Western Australia gives out 50 bursaries each year worth AUD$20,000 each.

“Graduates from the SJIS Western Australia AUSMAT programme are eligible to apply for this bursary.

“The eligibility is expansive — enabling Malaysian students various pathways to study at a Western Australia university,” she said.

Ong later handed over the SCSA award certificate to SJIS principal Brother Robert Teoh. The certificate enables the school to conduct the WACE curriculum.

For further enquiries regarding the SJIS AUSMAT programme, please call the programme teachers in charge Matthew Wee or Susan Thian at 082-411575 or email [email protected].