S’wak delegates participate in SSEAYP conference in KK

KUCHING (July 2): Fifteen Sarawakians took part in the Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme (SSEAYP) International Conference Borneo 2024 (SICO Borneo), held at Sabah Oriental Hotel from June 29 to 30.

In a statement, the event organisers said the two-day conference, hosted for the first time in Sabah, gathered 155 participants from Brunei, Indonesia, Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

“The conference aimed to empower youth by providing opportunities to contribute as a vital workforce for the continuous development of their countries, fostering a forward-thinking society, and supporting government efforts to nurture a new generation of positive change-makers.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MySED) collaborated with the SSEAYP International Malaysia (KABESA) to organise the event.

“This partnership is expected to positively impact youth development in Borneo by fostering universal relationships that encompass socioeconomic, cultural, social, technological, and educational aspects,” said the organisers.

At the conference, Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu represented the minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Rentap took part in a session entitled ‘Youth – Social Led Change’, where he discussed the role of youths in leading societal change through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2023.

Meanwhile, KABESA president Datuk Che Muhamad Nordin Ismail announced that the next SICO Borneo would be held in Kuching next year.