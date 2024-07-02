WAK x Miri 2024 set for August, creative local collaborators called to participate

MIRI (July 2): The ‘WAK x Miri’ could become a stepping point for the local creative and cultural enthusiasts seeking a platform to showcase their talents, gain better visibility, connect with like-minded groups, take their endeavours to the next level.

Taking on the concept of the well-established and highly popular ‘What About Kuching’ (WAK) Festival in the state capital, this satellite event is set to be taking place at Coco Cabana here this Aug 1 to 4.

According to festival manager Brendan Chin, WAK x Miri is intended to reach out to the targeted group such as the artists and artisans, designers, performers including street artistes, photographers, and those in food and beverages industry.

“I believe there are many talents here, but there are limited platforms for them to showcase what they have.

“We know that there are various events going on here, but as far as WAK x Miri is concerned, the aim is for it to be ‘an umbrella festival’ that allows collaborators from the fields of arts, culture and lifestyle to participate and display their offerings to an audience.

“Through this festival, we also want to create awareness, educate and garner greater appreciation of these pursuits, to enhance greater tourism arrivals set to benefit the local economy, as well as to foster regional and international collaborations towards elevating local standards,” he said in a press conference at Miri City Hall yesterday.

With a tagline ‘Celebrate Arts, Culture and Lifestyle’, the organisers of WAK x Miri welcome collaborators to come forward and propose their events.

“What they need to do to participate in WAK x Miri 2024 is logging onto and completing the online ‘Call for Proposal’ form here or here which are now open.

“The calendar programme will be revealed on July 18,” said Chin.