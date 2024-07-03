41 transmission towers in Sabah affected by flood

KOTA KINABALU (July 3): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is working together with telecommunications companies to restore 41 transmission towers in four districts in Sabah that were affected by the flood.

A statement from the commission said the 14 transmitter towers had been restored while 27 transmitter towers are still not in operation as of Tuesday morning.

“Out of the total number of towers affected, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) had to disconnect power supply to 34 transmission towers due to security factors.

“Five transmission towers were disconnected due to flooded roads and two others suffered damage to electronic equipment,” the statement stated.

Based on the breakdown of districts, 13 of the transmitters in Penampang have been repaired while 19 are still not in operation.

One transmitter is back in operation in Kota Kinabalu while four others are still under repair. Three transmitter towers in Tuaran and one transmitter tower in Kota Marudu are still not in operation.

One of five National Information Distribution Centers (NADI) was also affected in the flood and was not open to the public for a while until the situation returned to normal.

However, the NADI center at Kampung Sungai Damit in Tuaran will be opened soon once cleaning work has been completed.