Amendments to vandalism law need to be tightened, impose heavier punishments, says S’wak minister

KUCHING (July 3): Amendments to law related to vandalism need to be tightened by imposing heavier punishments on perpetrators, said Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

He said this is one of the initiatives the ministry is looking into to overcome the increasing threat of vandalism against utility facilities and telecommunication infrastructure.

“Vandalism issues against these facilities have racked up an enormous cost for the government, especially in replacing equipment that have been damaged.

“Last year, a total of 1,406 vandalism cases were reported involving an estimated loss of RM20 million whereby the telecommunication sector recorded the highest number of cases at 1,079 with an estimated loss of RM15.8 million followed by the electricity supply sector with 266 cases and an estimated loss of RM3.6 million; water supply sector (57 cases, estimated loss RM244,000); and gas distribution sector (four cases, estimated loss RM30,500).

“Furthermore, vandalism should not be taken lightly because it not only affects the government but also the public in addition to endangering the safety of the perpetrator such as the risk of electrocution,” he said at the launch of the campaign to prevent vandalism against utility and telecommunication facilities at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Officiating the campaign was Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Julaihi also called for second-hand and scrap metal dealers to play a role in ensuring that goods sold to them do not come from suspicious sources and to immediately report to the authorities should they come across such incidents.

“We will also continue to conduct periodic and surprise inspections to the premises of second-hand dealers together with authorities and other related agencies.

“One of the best preventive measures in tackling vandalism and activities of second-hand goods dealers in Sarawak is through the enforcement of the Second Hand Dealers Act, 1946 by the police, which is carried out in collaboration with related agencies such as through the ‘Operasi Lusuh’ implemented by the police,” he said.

He said monitoring activities and continuous inspection operations by enforcement agencies on premises of second-hand goods were crucial in combating vandalism, especially those involving utility facilities and telecommunications infrastructure.

“Based on the provisions of this (Second Hand Dealers) Act, any second-hand shop operators and people who sell second-hand goods without a license under Section 6 can be prosecuted in court.

“Action against any individual who commits acts of vandalism can be taken under Section 426 of the Penal Code, which can lead to a prison sentence of up to three months or a fine or both.

“In addition, any individual who commits criminal trespass can be punished under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to six months or a fine of up to RM3,000 or both, if found guilty,” he said.

Julaihi said his ministry has also taken the initiative to establish a state-level Anti-Vandalism Steering Committee and Working Committee to address issues concerning vandalism more effectively.

“This committee is chaired by me and its members consist of the State Attorney General, Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit, Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and other related agencies.

“Among the objectives of this committee include planning strategies and programmes such as enforcement and awareness programs to curb and reduce the crime of vandalism,” he said.

He added that the ministry will carry out more programmes to raise awareness among the people so as to foster a community culture that is responsible and cares for the state’s utility and telecommunication assets.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang, Deputy Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh, Deputy Infrastructure and Port Development Minister Datuk Aidel Lariwoo, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication permanent secretary Jafri Lias, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, and Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Wong Ing Fung.