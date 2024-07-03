Anwar: Asean works aggressively to promote region as outstanding economically, culturally

KUALA LUMPUR (July 3): Asean is working in a very dynamic manner and aggressively to promote the region as an outstanding vibrant region, both economically and culturally, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I think it is all for the future of the world as a showcase that we can work together with mutual trust,” he said at the Asean-China Ministerial Roundtable on Construction and Housing (ACMROCH) and the 23rd International Architecture, Interior Design & Building Exhibition 2024 (ARCHIDEX) here today.

He pointed out that an excellent relationship and strategy have been established between Malaysia and China including a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“We should ensure that this would benefit both Asean and China,” he said.

Anwar noted that the region is fortunate because of the value of trust cohesiveness and preparedness commitment to work together as a force.

“And this is of course commendable. We want every single country in Asean to benefit from this venture that we achieve success in economically and socially together.

“That is when we take this principle of neutrality to benefit from the experience of the West, Europe, the United States and now with China,” he said.

He added that the region’s focus on promoting sustainable practices underscores its determination to benefit all stakeholders, ensuring long-term environmental and economic resilience. – Bernama