Awg Tengah: Tanjung Manis Halal Hub to provide investment opportunities with estimated US$4.5 trillion market potential by 2030

KUCHING (July 3): The Tanjung Manis Halal Hub is expected to provide investment opportunities to investors keen to capitalise on the fast growing global demand with an estimated market potential of US$4.5 trillion by 2030, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, and Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, said the Tanjung Manis Halal Hub is integral to the Sarawak government’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in food production and subsequently becoming a net food exporter.

He highlighted that the Sarawak government is developing designated areas for commercial agriculture, including agroparks, aquaculture parks, and agrotechnology parks, aimed at attracting private investment and promoting agriculture and food-based industries.

These parks are equipped with basic infrastructure and facilities to support agro-based industries.

“In addition, we have established the Tanjung Manis Halal Hub, spanning over 70,000 hectares and focusing on the entire food production supply chain.

“The Hub offers investment opportunities for those interested in capitalising on the rapidly expanding global demand for halal products, projected to reach USD4.5 trillion by 2030,” he said.

He was speaking during the grand opening of the Future of Food and Agriculture International Conference 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur today.

Earlier, Awang Tengah highlighted that in 2023, Malaysia’s food imports constituted 6.5 per cent of its total imports, totaling RM78.8 billion.

Similarly, Sarawak imported RM6.8 billion worth of food in 2023, accounting for 10.9 per cent of its total imports.

“Therefore, our aspiration is to achieve self-sufficiency in food production and subsequently become a net food exporter,” he said.

Awang Tengah said that Sarawak is currently undergoing an agricultural transformation as part of its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, with agriculture identified as a key economic sector.

The focus is on leveraging modern technologies such as mechanisation, digital applications, and advanced agricultural practices to ensure both food security and safety.

“We are advancing towards commercialising and modernising the agriculture sector, utilising smart farming and forming global partnerships to increase production and enhance higher value-added downstream food processing, especially for the export market,” he said.

In this regard, he encouraged more small and medium enterprises, as well as the younger generation, to explore opportunities in agriculture, recognising it as a profitable sector capable of generating lucrative income.

He also underscored the pivotal role of the private sector in driving the agricultural transformation agenda.

“Sarawak welcomes their active participation to enhance the ecosystem and increase food production.

“This includes investments in research and development that enhance resource efficiency and minimise environmental impact through innovative technologies such as precision agriculture tools, biodegradable packaging, and renewable energy solutions for farming operations,” he said.

He also encouraged the private sector to provide financial support and technical advisory services to farmers, promoting the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices.

“To promote and incentivise the adoption of sustainable farming practices among farmers, the Sarawak government is providing training, technical assistance, and financial support for implementing sustainable agricultural practices such as crop rotation, agroforestry, integrated pest management, and soil conservation technique,” he added.