Bintulu to host Sarawak Day 2024 celebration

BINTULU (July 3): The Sarawak Day celebration, held every July 22 since 2016 to commemorate the day the state formally gained self-government, will be based in Bintulu this year, said Sarawak Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Sarawak Day organising chairman added that the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will attend this year’s celebration at the old Bintulu Airport grounds at 8pm on July 22.

“Among the events at the grand celebration will be pantomime shows and performances by local and Peninsula artistes as well as the Gema Sarawak performance,” he told a media conference after chairing a meeting on the preparation for the celebration here today.

In addition, he said a Fun Ride will also be held on the same day from 7 am at Dewan Suarah Bintulu, while the thanksgiving ceremony for other religions will be held on July 20 and the thanksgiving ceremony for Muslims on July 21.

He said Sarawak Day is one of the Sarawak government’s main events aimed at uniting the people of the state to appreciate the spirit of love for the country as well as to value its past and present struggles.

“July 22 has been declared a public holiday in Sarawak so that Sarawakians will remember the date as an important moment in history to fuel the spirit of love for Sarawak,” he said, adding that the Bintulu celebration would be broadcast live on TVS and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) social media platforms. – Bernama