Deputy SS: Sarawak plans Sports High Performance Centre to produce future Olympians

KUALA LUMPUR (July 3): The Sarawak government is planning to establish a Sports High Performance Centre, aiming to groom at least 10 future Olympians to represent the nation by 2030, thus achieving its ambition to become a powerhouse in sports of Malaysia.

Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee said the planned centre would feature specialised and state-of-the-art facilities to help athletes enhance their current capabilities.

He disclosed this information during a morning talk show on Ai FM, a national online radio station, in a broadcast coinciding with the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma 2024) that will be hosted by Sarawak. The interview was conducted via hybrid linking between Kuching and Kuala Lumpur.

Highlighting the nation’s wealth of sporting talent juxtaposed with a deficiency in public sports engagement, he advocated for increased governmental provision of public facilities, specifically citing sports halls as pivotal venues.

“While every community across the nation boasts recreational spaces for sports activities, the majority of these locations serve primarily leisure purposes. Therefore, to optimise the nation’s athletic potential, there is a pressing need for expanded access to sports facilities, particularly aimed at the youth,” he emphasised.

To date, Sarawak has nurtured eight Olympic athletes, including renowned diver Dato Pandelela Rinong, and male diver Bertrand who is set to compete in the Paris Olympics.

Hii noted that a significant number of Olympians emerged through the Sukma, alongside numerous Paralympic athletes identified through the Malaysia Para Games.

This, he said, underscores the state government’s strong emphasis on sports development, with initiatives led by the state-level National Sports Council and Sarawak Sports Corporation aiming to elevate the region’s stature as a formidable force in sports.

In addressing the logistical challenges of hosting Sukma 2024 after 2016, Hii characterised this edition as accommodating the largest assembly of athletes to date, supported by a substantial presence of coaches, team officials, referees, law enforcement personnel, and volunteers, totalling tens of thousands.

Sukma 2024 is scheduled to be held in Sarawak from Aug 17 to 24. The event will showcase 37 sports events at multiple prestigious venues across nine districts, with athletes competing for a combined total of 488 gold medals.

When questioned about Sarawak’s gold medal target for this edition, he expressed optimism regarding Sarawak’s performance while recognising the competitive efforts of other states, which are also prioritising sports development.

“We have conducted thorough planning and will unveil our specific gold medal target during an upcoming ceremony by (Dato Sri) Abdul Karim (The Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development),” he said.

On another note, attendees of the opening ceremony will have the chance to win attractive prizes, including a grand prize of a car.

Hii said participants will register electronically for a lucky draw, with prizes also featuring an e-bike.

He highlighted the 21st edition of the Sukma for its increased number of live broadcast events compared to previous editions, noting the launch of the Sukma App to provide the public with comprehensive event information.

The biennial Malaysia Games as a platform for discovering new talents, noting that many national team members first showcased their skills at this event, leading to their recognition and development, he added.

He emphasised the diversity of sporting talents across divisions in the state, citing examples such as Sibu’s success in boxing, Kapit’s prowess in combat sports, and the emergence of female football talent from inland areas, as well as sprinters from various divisions. – Bernama