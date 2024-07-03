Fatimah in Indonesia to learn best practices for better service delivery

KUCHING (July 3): Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is currently leading a delegation from her ministry on a four-day official visit to Bandung and Jakarta in Indonesia.

A statement from the ministry said the purpose of the visit, which started July 1, is to learn from Indonesia’s experiences and exposure in best practices, which can be adopted and adapted into Sarawak’s service delivery for the well-being of the community.

The new insight will also be an added value for the ministry to continuously conduct the Sarawak Social Well-being Index towards social inclusiveness.

Under the itinerary, Fatimah and the delegation paid a visit to Rumah Bintang Ceria in Bandung, an early intervention centre established by Rita Yuriko and Rodgers Slahaan nine years ago.

Recognising the importance and needs for the self-development of autistic children, the duo engaged in Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) methods to prepare autistic children for mainstream schools.

They also targeted other developments such as communication, socialisation, daily living skills, reducing maladaptive behaviours like hyperactivity, aggression, self-injury and repetitive behaviours.

During the briefing, Yuriko and Slahaan shared their experience and knowledge on early intervention using ABA methods for the development of their autistic son Anjuan Julio Slahaan.

Fatimah and her delegation also paid a visit to Bandung City Education Department where they were briefed on the city’s background, roles and functions by Early Childhood Education Department head Abdul Gaos.

The education department is distinguished by its innovative educational approaches, strong community involvement, and student-centered focus approach.

It is also committed to enhance the education sector through innovative partnerships and strategic initiatives.

Accompanying Fatimah are her deputy minister Datuk Rosey Yunus, ministry permanent secretary Datu Felicia Tan, Welfare Department director Semawi Mohammad, Women and Family Department director Salmah Jobeli, and SeDidik Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ayub Dahari.