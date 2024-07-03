Former RoS Sarawak director Georgina Apphia Ngau tipped to lead Unifor

KUCHING (July 3): Former Registrar of Societies (RoS) Sarawak director Datuk Georgina Apphia Ngau is expected to be appointed Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director, replacing Datu Jack Aman.

Sources confirmed the appointment following a Facebook post showing Georgina with State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki.

The appointment is expected to take effect this month.

The Borneo Post is working to obtain official confirmation on the appointment.

Georgina was with RoS Sarawak from September 2016 until last month.

She also previously served as principal assistant director, Administration and Asset Management Division of the National Anti-Drug Agency; principal assistant secretary, Human Resources Management Services Division at the Ministry of Defence; Disciplinary Unit head, Sarawak Education Department; and assistant secretary, Development and Procurement Division, Ministry of Education Malaysia.

Georgina attended the advanced management programme at Harvard Business School in Boston, USA in 2023.

She holds a post-graduate Diploma of Public Management from the National Institute of Public Administration, Kuala Lumpur (2008) and a business law degree from the University of Wolverhampton, England (1996).

She was on the Sarawak Art Council (SAC) board of directors from 2020 to 2023 and is currently chair of the Finance, Tender and Investment Committee.

She also served as a business law lecturer at Curtin University Sarawak from 1998 to 2001.

Unifor comes under the Sarawak Premier’s Department.