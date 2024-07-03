Genting Highlands crash: Bus driver charged with driving without licence

RAUB (July 3): A tour bus driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of driving with no valid license and in a dangerous manner, causing the death of two Chinese nationals on Jalan Genting Highlands, Bentong, last June 29.

S. Anand Kumar, 32, of Klang, Selangor, made the plea before Magistrate Siti Aisyah Ahmad.

According to the first charge, he was alleged to be driving dangerously, causing the death of Zhang Ping, 58, and Wang Suhong, 49, at KM 16.5 Jalan Genting Highlands (downhill), Bentong at about 10.20am last June 29.

The charge, framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and a maximum fine of RM50,000 upon conviction.

He was also charged under Section 26(1) of the same law with driving the tourist bus without a valid licence on the same day and time.

Anand Kumar, unrepresented, can be fined a maximum of RM2,000 or imprisoned for up to three months or both if found guilty of the offence.

The court allowed him bail of RM8,000 with one surety and was prohibited from applying for a driving licence pending disposal of the case.

The court set Aug 7 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Zamharir Muhammad Zuhid.

In the incident last June 29, two China men were killed while 19 other passengers were rescued after a tour bus they were travelling in overturned at KM 16.5 of Jalan Turun Genting Highlands. – Bernama