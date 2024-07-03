Go beyond matriculation, SUPP Youth advises non-Bumiputeras

MIRI (July 3): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth welcomes the government’s latest decision on matriculation admission to public institutions of higher learning (IPTAs).

In representing the wing, SUPP Central Youth Committee publicity and information secretary Kelvin Hii said should this measure be fully implemented, it would be a good reform for students in the country.

However, he opined that ‘Putrajaya should take it a step further towards achieving education equality’.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) should not stop at the matriculation programme only, but also to extend the policy to the admission criteria of all public universities and to the granting of scholarships, by eliminating the quota system completely,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Adding on, Hii said in the past, many non-Bumiputera students could not enter IPTAs due to the limit in the non-Bumiputera quota for university programmes.

“Many bright students had to ‘sacrifice’ due to the quota system, forcing them to attend private universities or study abroad, which resulted in major loss of talents,” said Hii, also SUPP Pujut Youth leader.

On Monday, the government announced that all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers who obtained 10As or more, regardless of race and region, would be offered the opportunity to further their studies at the matriculation level, starting this year.

However, PM Anwar said the decision, which the Cabinet had agreed to during a meeting on Friday (June 28), would not affect the existing quota for Bumiputera intake.

Anwar said the government always strove to enhance educational access and equity across the nation, while ensuring that the Bumiputera quota system and the principle of meritocracy would be preserved.

In this respect, Hii said the Prime Minister should give all Malaysian students, known to have performed well, the opportunity to enter local IPTAs to retain talents.

Adding on, Hii lauded the move by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg of introducing free education and establishing international schools for Sarawakian students.

“This should be emulated by Putrajaya. These policies, as emphasised by the Premier, do not include any quota system.

“All Sarawakians, regardless of race or financial background, can enter the schools of their choice as long as they meet the academic requirements.

“This is a truly progressive – a fair and inclusive policy that benefits all,” he pointed out.