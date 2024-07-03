In Kota Samarahan, cops dispose of crypto mining machines worth over RM100,000

KUCHING (July 3): Kota Samarahan District police destroyed 198 units of cryptocurrency mining machines worth more than RM100,000 at their premises today.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Jaimi Husin said the mining machines were exhibits from court cases settled in 2021 and 2022.

“Today, this evidence disposal is being witnessed by representatives from Sesco who were involved in the operation to seize the machines,” Jaimi told reporters.

He said the machines were seized from different premises around Kota Samarahan where operators were found stealing electricity for the operations.

“However, no suspects were arrested and only the mining machines were seized during the operations that were conducted in Samarindah and Unicentral,” he said.

Jaimi said no arrests were made as no suspects were in any of the premises during the raids.

The investigations were conducted under Section 379 and Section 427 of the Penal Code, he said.

He added since the last case in 2022, police have yet to receive any further reports of electricity thefts involving mining machines in Kota Samarahan.