John Tenewi elected as The Sarawak Initiatives chairman

KUCHING (July 3): Former Malaysian ambassador Datuk John Tenewi was elected The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI) chairman at its recent annual general meeting

He takes over from Sidi Munan, who has been appointed as the TSI adviser.

The post of deputy chairman went to former Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Board of Directors chairman Datu Dr Hatta Solhi Datu Dr Hatta Solhi, while Dr Hamsawi Sani was elected as treasurer.

Goh Leng Yeu retained his secretary post, while others who also retained their posts as committee members include Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak (Mais) administrative officer (operations) Dr Ipoi Datan and a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) lecturer Dr Nur Aida Kipli.

The new committee, serving from 2024 to 2026, welcomes three new members namely Mais administrative officer (Bidayuh section) Dr Chali Ungang, Unimas lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Lucy Sebli and consultant Syahrimin Sahadan.

John Tenewi, in his remarks following the meeting, said TSI hopes to organise more activities in the near future in line with their tagline “Dare to Dream for a Better Sarawak”.