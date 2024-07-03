Kapit Chinese women’s group strives to boost harmony, says chief

KAPIT (July 3): The Kapit Chinese Women Association (KCWA) strives to promote harmony and encourages the women in the community to participate in healthy social activities.

In stating this, the chairperson Kapitan Yap Hui Li reiterates the association’s aim of uniting the Chinese here.

“The association serves as a one-stop platform for connecting them and advocating harmony, enhancing friendship, and striving for better quality of life,” she said prior to the installation the association’s new officer-bearers at Hotel Meligai Kapit here on Monday.

In the 2024-2025 committee, Yap is assisted by vice-chairperson Tiong Kiu Lang, secretary Wee Hui Ping, assistant secretary Yeu Su Ei, treasurer Wong Hiong Tie, and assistant treasurer Chieng Geok Ing.

The immediate past chairperson Pemanca Wong Kie Ing is now the association’s advisor.

At the event, the senior members of the association were presented with ‘angpow’ (cash packets) as a token of appreciation.

Among those present were Penghulu Jenny Yu, Penghulu Sia Shui Poh, and Kapitan Yiap Yii Hoo.