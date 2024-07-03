Keningau vocational students’ community project wins gold award

KENINGAU (June 3): A team of final year students from the Welding Technology program at Keningau Vocational College (KVC) have received a gold award for their community project named ‘Steel Steady’ through the virtual event SULAM Innovate Showcase Symposium hosted by Universiti Malaysia Kelantan.

The list of award recipients was announced live on July 2 during the closing ceremony, and the team’s effort earned them gold in the community project category.

The team consisted of five students: Mike Edwin, Felix Alejandro, Brandon Alvin, Mohd Dazniel and Pezzley Jerrexter, who first carried out this building repair and restoration work at Kampung Keningau Primary School.

Since these students are specialized in welding skills which requires them to work on workpieces made of iron, this project enables them to perform building improvement specifically in repairing, replacing and treating fences, grill doors and handrails, as well as any furniture and fixture made of metal.

Since iron-made materials are prone to rusting and becoming brittle, they can pose a danger to building users. Therefore, this project was developed to enhance building safety and maintain the aesthetic aspects.

The team leader, Mike Edwin, expressed his joy at this recognition since he believes community services should be done regularly by vocational students to gain more practical and rich learning experience.

The college director, Nordin bin Akup, congratulated the team for this accomplishment and hoped that community projects will become an integral part of the school’s education because this helps to introduce them to the concept of social entrepreneurship and it enables them to serve the community through the skills they have learned.

Their project presentation video can be accessed via the YouTube link: https://youtu.be/3g7-TIiHs-k?feature=shared

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/QQsKz9TBx6nRf36v/?mibextid=WC7FNe