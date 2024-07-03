KKCCCI to build memorial hall, columbarium

KOTA KINABALU (July 3): The management and supervisory committee of the Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) decided at a joint meeting on June 29 to sign a joint venture agreement for the Chinese Memorial Hall and columbarium project with the Nirvana Group to implement the resolution and entrustment of members at the 2023 general meeting.

KKCCCI president Michael Lui said: “The memorial hall and columbarium project have been delayed for many years. The development plan was approved by tje Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) in 2013 and the ground-breaking ceremony was held on June 13, 2014. However, due to the huge construction costs, the project has not been carried out. Recently, the Nirvana Group proposed a joint venture and KKCCCI annual general meeting 2023 unanimously passed and endorsed the joint venture agreement to be signed with Nirvana Group.”

Lui also mentioned that the construction will cost RM64 million to be borne by the Nirvana Group, which, includes a Chinese Memorial Hall, two five-storey columbariums that can accommodate 16,000 urns, eight pavilions and basic infrastructure for the entire project.

The joint venture agreement will last for 30 years, and KKCCCI’s joint venture interest in the columbarium will be maintained at 8% of net sales revenue.

Nirvana Group assured that KKCCCI will receive an income of at least RM32 million. If KKCCCI’s income is less than RM32 million at the end of the joint venture agreement, Nirvana Group will top up the difference and has the right to extend the management for another eight more years.