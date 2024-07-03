KTS Group holds seminar in Bintulu on energy efficiency for compressed air systems

BINTULU (July 3): KTS Group of Companies held a seminar titled ‘Optimising compressed air systems for energy efficiency’ here today.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd Industrial Products Division senior manager Ling Leong King said similar events were held in Kuching and Kota Kinabalu last year.

He said KTS Trading Sdn Bhd has been the sole distributor for Atlas Copco for the East Malaysia region since 1983.

Atlas Copco specialises in providing a wide range of compressed air equipment including air compressors, vacuum solutions, industrial gas generators, and related services.

“The event aimed to revolutionise industry practices and drive sustainability in compressed air operations,” he said.

“By implementing energy-saving strategies and advanced technologies, factories can achieve significant cost savings, environmental benefits and operational excellence in their compressed air systems.”

Ling added KTS is proud to organise the groundbreaking seminar for loyal customers as this aligns with its mission to provide innovative solutions that help shape a greener, low-carbon footprint future for compressed air systems.

Some 100 customers from a wide spectrum of industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, agriculture, palm oil refining, energy, cement, ferroalloy, and aluminium smelting here attended the seminar.

The four expert were Atlas Copco Malaysia and Singapore technical manager Dominador Catayas, Compressors Technique Service senior optimisation engineer Kejihan Muralitharan, Compressors Technique Service sales distributor manager Gabriel Hii, and Industrial Air and Compressors Technique Service sales manager distributors Oscar Ling.

They offered invaluable knowledge on system design, maintenance, energy-saving strategies, and performance monitoring.

In addition, they provided the attendees with cutting-edge insights and best practices for optimising compressed air systems to maximise energy efficiency and minimise environmental impact.

Attendees also actively engaged with the speakers, exchanging ideas and gaining valuable knowledge to apply the latest technologies and innovations in compressed air systems for energy efficiency, cost savings, and environmental sustainability.

