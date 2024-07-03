Lights out as Mukah Polytechnic observes ‘Smartgreen Earth Hour Energy’ programme

MUKAH (July 3): Mukah Polytechnic (PMU) had implemented their ‘Smartgreen Earth Hour Energy’ programme on Monday, running from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

In a statement, the event’s organising chairperson Nuwairani Azurawati Sih said lights throughout the PMU compound were switched off during the one hour.

The PMU locations observing the ‘no-light’ period were its hostels, administrative and academic buildings, the Islamic Centre, and its Facilities Development and Maintenance units.

Nuwairani said the programme emphasised the importance of green technology in reducing the carbon footprint of educational institutions.

“Also, it aims to encourage PMU students and faculty to switch off the lights for one hour to support the prudent use of electricity,” she said.

Meanwhile, PMU deputy director (academic support) Sophian Sout voiced his support for the energy-conserving programme.

“I hope this annual programme would continue in the future to raise awareness for the PMU community to realise the importance of using electricity wisely,” he said.