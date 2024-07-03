Miri cops asked to undergo physical, mental health checks

MIRI (July 3): Members of the police force here have been reminded to undergo physical and mental health screenings.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police personnel, irrespective of rank, must go for check-ups, especially those aged 40 and above.

“This is because health is vital and our leadership takes the matter seriously, especially with those who have symptoms of chronic diseases but still neglect the advice to go for health screening,” he said at the monthly assembly today.

Alexson pointed out the Miri police headquarters has a staff member tasked with helping those with mental health issues or requiring mental health support.

“Any member of the police force, irrespective of rank, who feels that they are dealing with mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, or depression, are encouraged to see a psychologist,” he said.

He also encouraged those without health issues to undergo similar screenings to keep their health status in check.

“I am highlighting this issue as I do not want health issues to be the cause of decreased in work performance,” he said.

At the same time, Alexson urged his team to take part in sports to cultivate a healthy lifestyle.

“In addition, sports activities are also very important to improve the fitness of our members, so that we can continue to give our best service to the community,” he said.

At the function, Alexson also presented certificates of appreciation to 32 personnel of various ranks for their excellent service and contributions.