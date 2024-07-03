Offshore Energy Asia Conference 2024 begins in Kuching

KUCHING (July 3): The inaugural Offshore Energy Asia (OEA) Conference 2024 commenced here today, marking a significant milestone in the region’s commitment to energy transition and sustainability.

OEA 2024 Conference chairman Datuk Mohamed Sabri Mohamed Zain said organisers chose Kuching to support the vision and commitment of the Sarawak government in the drive towards energy transition and a sustainable future.

The Yinson Energy chief executive officer said the conference’s primary focus is on floating energy and production.

“We have assembled quite a number of industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss and explore all the latest trends, the challenges, the opportunities, including energy and production,” he said in his welcoming speech.

“We hope that this two-day conference will offer a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration amongst us, driving the offshore industry towards a more sustainable future.”

OEA 2024 began with a keynote address from Petronas Malaysia Petroleum Management senior vice-president Datuk Bacho Pilong, which was read Petronas Resource Development Management senior general manager Norafizal Mat Saad.

Following this were industry addresses by Institute of Marine Engineering Science and Technology president Yves De Leeneer and Rystad Energy APAC chief executive officer Vijay Krishnan.