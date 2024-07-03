Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged until July 10

KUALA LUMPUR (July 3): The retail prices for RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged at RM3.47, RM2.05 and RM3.35 per litre respectively, from July 4 until 10.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will also remain unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

It said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” read the statement. – Bernama