Sabah flood: 474 victims still at relief centres this morning

KOTA KINABALU (July 3): A total of 474 people from 144 families are still housed at four temporary relief centres in the flood-affected districts of Sabah this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the number of evacuees in Penampang, Putatan, Tuaran and Tamparuli has decreased slightly from 481 people from 147 families recorded yesterday evening.

At the Penampang Cultural Hall relief centre, which has been open since Sunday, the number of victims has decreased to 285 people from 93 families, compared to 296 people from 97 families recorded earlier.

“The number of victims taking shelter at the Sri Putatan Hall remains unchanged at 138 people from 37 families,” it said in a statement.

The secretariat also reported a slight increase in flood victims at Dewan Balai Raya Kampung Tutu Selupoh, Tuaran, now at 33 people from nine families, compared to 29 people from eight families yesterday evening.

The number of flood victims at Dewan Balai Raya Kampung Bontoi, Tamparuli remained unchanged at 18 people from five families. – Bernama