Sabah, S’wak indigenous business networks asked to innovate rice cultivation methods to aid food security

KUCHING (July 3): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Kadazandusun Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have been asked to explore advanced rice cultivation methods for the nation’s food security.

In making the call, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said it is vital to use innovative agricultural technology for rice cultivation.

“It is important that we find the right technology to grow rice faster. Perhaps DCCI and KCCI can play a crucial role in this effort.

“This is because the two chambers are formed by communities which are no stranger to rice cultivation,” he said during the 15th Gawai-Kaamatan dinner hosted by the two chambers here last night.

He pointed out new hybrid seeds could increase the number of harvests per year, adding it would be a significant improvement if Sarawak’s rice farmers could have two seasons annually.

Abang Johari said Sarawak aims to produce 400,000 metric tonnes of paddy by 2030 using advanced technologies.

“We must become self-sufficient in paddy production and for that, finding rice varieties that can be harvested frequently is essential. We have things such as hybrid rice seeds that can be harvested multiple times within a year.

“Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) has conducted research proving that hybrid seeds from Vietnam can yield up to eight metric tonnes per season and also potentially allowing for five harvests within 24 months.

“Hence this level of productivity is achievable, and it is vital for our food security,” he said.

The Premier pointed out Malaysia must increase its own rice production to reduce its dependency on imports.

“Malaysia imports rice from countries such as Vietnam and India. We can never know whether these countries will face problems in the future that could prevent them from exporting rice to us.

“For example, look at India right now. They are experiencing a heatwave, which might affect their rice production,” he explained.

He said the Sarawak government has approved an allocation of RM500 million next year to build a drainage scheme for paddy fields in Kuching, Samarahan, and Sri Aman.

“This does not include other large potential areas such as Limbang and Lawas, and traditional small farms by the community,” he said.

He added Sarawak had initially sought the allocation from the federal government but had yet to receive a response.

“When I said this area needed RM1 billion, the minister in charge said it was too much. Then I told them, why don’t we split it in two: I give RM500 million, you give RM500 million.

“Until today, we are still waiting, but Sarawak has allocated RM500 million for this development,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, former Sarawak deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang, DCCI president Datuk Allan Keripin Nangkai, and KCCI president Datuk Ladislaus Maluda.