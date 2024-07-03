Sarawak aims to increase padi production 3 folds by 2030, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (July 3): The Sarawak government aims to increase padi production from the current 118,000 metric tonnes to 358,000 metric tonnes by 2030, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said this initiative is part of Sarawak’s broader goal to achieve rice self-sufficiency.

“For this purpose, our agropreneurs will use high-yielding padi varieties, adopt the latest technology, and implement innovative farm management to improve rice productivity,” he said

He was speaking during the grand opening of the Future of Food and Agriculture International Conference 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur today.

Awang Tengah, who is Sarawak Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, and Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, highlighted the successful pilot project in Samarahan that increased padi yield from one metric tonne per hectare to five metric tonnes per hectare.

“We will expand this initiative to boost our self-sufficiency and for the export market,” he said.

In addition to padi cultivation, the Sarawak government is alsi focusing on livestock farming, he added, highlighting the establishment of a livestock biotechnology centre aimed at advancing research in precision livestock farming, genetic improvement, and reproductive technology.

“With this cutting-edge technology, we can produce quality breeder stock locally. This facility will also serve as a modern training centre for farmers and industrial players,” he said.

To further increase the cattle population, Awang Tengah said Sarawak is promoting cattle integration with oil palm estates, optimising land use, and boosting enterprise revenue.

“Currently, the total area for oil palm is about 1.6 million hectares, with a potential carrying capacity of 128,000 heads.

“This serves as an opportunity for the private sector to venture further into livestock and related industries,” he said.

Another significant initiative is the deployment of artificial reef balls along Sarawak’s coastline, which has earned international recognition for building the world’s longest reef ball barrier stretching 746km.

“This initiative aims to preserve marine life and manage our diverse marine ecosystem, which increases our fishery resources.

“It also offers investment opportunities for marine-based industries,” he said.

Awang Tengah said that the Sarawak government is also committed to research, development, and innovation to optimise production, minimise waste, and enhance sustainability throughout the food supply chain.

Thus, the government is encouraging collaborations and partnerships between governments, NGOs, academia, and other stakeholders to develop innovative solutions for sustainability.

“To embrace circular economy principles, the Sarawak government is promoting the utilisation of agricultural waste by converting it into by-products such as animal feeds and fertilisers.

“These efforts are aligned with Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

He also called for strategic partnerships across sectors and increased investment in research and development to support inclusive growth in the agriculture sector.

“Together, we can build a food-secure world to ensure access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food for everyone,” he said.