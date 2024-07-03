Sarawak delegation explores arts museum, gallery management in Singapore

KUCHING (July 3): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts of Sarawak (MTCP), led by Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, is conducting a technical visit to Singapore from July 2 to 5.

A press release from MTCP explained that the purpose of this visit is to study the set-up, planning, implementation, and management of arts museums, galleries and war-related museums.

The delegation comprises 10 members, including Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Permanent Secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini, Sarawak Arts Council chief executive officer Dayang Mariana Abang Bolhassan, Sarawak Museum Department director Nancy Jolhi and MTCP senior officers.

“The primary goal of this technical visit is to gain insights into the various aspects of arts museum and gallery management. This includes understanding the set-up, planning, implementation, and management processes,” said the press release

It added the delegation aims to learn best practices that can be applied to the development of the Sarawak Arts Museum, Sarawak Arts Gallery and Rascom Museum.

During the visit, the delegation met with representatives from the Singapore National Heritage Board (NHB). Discussions focused on NHB’s roles and responsibilities in the preservation, promotion, and management of Singapore’s cultural and historical heritage.

“The outcomes of this visit will contribute to the cultural enrichment of Sarawak by providing a robust foundation for its arts museums, galleries, and war related museums, ultimately enhancing the region’s cultural and historical preservation efforts,” said the press release.