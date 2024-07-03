Sukarti reappointed as chairman of Sabah State Public Service Commission

KOTA KINABALU (July 3): Former State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman was reappointed as the chairman of the Sabah State Public Service Commission (SPANS) for a period of three years effective July 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, former District Officer Datuk Stephen Laison Sondoh was appointed as deputy, replacing Datuk Cladius Roman.

Of the seven appointed SPANS members, two are new faces namely Datuk Patrick Tan Su Teck and Luvita Koisun.

The five SPANS members who were reappointed are Datuk Idrus Shafie, Datuk Janet Chee Ken Liam, Awang Jami @ Awang Shamsi, Ariffin Gadait and Iman Ali.

They received the letter of appointment from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at his office in Menara Kinabalu on Wednesday.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan; State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong; Director General of the State Public Service Department, Datuk Zainudin Aman and SPANS secretary Diana Daria Amit.