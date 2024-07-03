Trio who assaulted man in Kuching for spreading drug rumours fined RM1,000

KUCHING (July 3): Three men were each fined RM1,000 in default three months in jail after they pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to assaulting an acquaintance.

Mohd Harith Mohamad Ally, 32, Mohd Azmi Pauzi, 34, and Shamsuri Mahli, 41, entered the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code was read to them.

They committed the offence in Kampung No. 4, Jalan Ajibah Abol here at around 11.15pm on June 3, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, the 33-year-old victim was punched and kicked by the trio who believed he had spread rumours about them abusing and distributing drugs around the village.

The accused were arrested after the victim filed a police report over the incident.

During an identification parade, the victim along with a bystander who witnessed the assault positively identified the trio as the attackers.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while the three men were represented by counsel Lim Lian Kee.