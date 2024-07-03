Wednesday, July 3
UPM Bintulu looking to expand global network in China

By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak
The UPMKB representatives seen during a visit to a laboratory at Guilin University of Electronic Technology.

BINTULU (July 3): Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB), the only research university in Borneo, is looking towards expanding its global network in Guilin, China.

A delegation from the university’s Faculty of Humanities, Management and Science recently took part in discussions in Guilin, aimed at exploring potential collaboration in student and staff exchange programmes, including those involving postgraduates.

Wong (right) presents a memento to dean of the International Education College, Guilin University of Technology (GUT), Professor Quan Kelin.

Led by the dean of the faculty, Associate Professor Dr Wong Tze Jin, the visit introduced UPMKB as a destination for higher education.

According to Wong, this exposure was crucial in establishing UPMKB as a prestigious hub for higher education.

Among the universities visited during the trip were Guilin University of Technology (GUT), Guilin University of Aerospace Technology (GUAT) and Guilin University of Electronic Technology (GUET).

The UPMKB delegation also visited laboratories and infrastructure of these universities to see for themselves the research and learning facilities available.

Adding on, he said this visit provided a clearer picture of potential cooperation in research and technology development.

“The discussions with these universities not only provide exposure to higher education institutions in Guilin, but also open opportunities for them to understand the challenges and opportunities available for students there,” he said in a statement.

Photo shows representatives of UPMKB and GUT during a discussion

He added the discussions also involved planning mobility programmes that would facilitate the exchange of students and academic staff between UPMKB and universities in Guilin.

He said these programmes should provide opportunities for students to gain international experience and enhance their professional networks.

“UPMKB is the only research university in Borneo, and it hopes to forge closer cooperation with the universities in Guilin for the benefit of the students in the future.

“It consistently supports efforts to promote collaboration among international higher education institutions to support Sarawak’s aspiration to become a globally respected higher education hub,” said Wong.

The visiting delegation also comprised Dr Alvin Lim Teik Zheng from the faculty’s Department of Science and Technology, as well as head of mobility section, Putra International Centre (i-PUTRA) of UPM, Muhammad Syafiq Farhan Boo Omar Boo.

