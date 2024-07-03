Woman among four suspects arrested for drug trafficking in Miri

MIRI (July 3): Police here arrested four suspects, one of whom is a woman, during three separate drug trafficking raids on Monday and Tuesday.

During the raids, police seized 214.83 grammes of methamphetamine or syabu worth an estimated RM23,631.30 in total.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the first suspect, a foreign man, was nabbed by a team from the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters at a house here at 10.45pm on Monday.

“When checked, the police found drugs suspected to be syabu weighing 67.32 grammes, which were estimated to be worth RM7,405.20,” he said in a statement today.

In the second raid yesterday, the team arrested a man and a woman at around 12.30am at an unnumbered house.

Alexson said police discovered drugs, also believed to be syabu, weighing 95.57 grammes in their possession.

The drugs were estimated to be worth RM10,512.70.

The third raid saw Miri District police arrest a man at around 3.20pm yesterday at an unnumbered hut here.

“During the raid, the police found drugs suspected to be syabu weighing 51.94 grammes, which were estimated to be worth RM5,713.40,” he said.

Alexson added that all four suspects are being remanded at the Miri Central police station lockup to facilitate the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.