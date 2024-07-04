20 staff affected by gas leak at Sepang Aircraft Engineering’s Southern Support Zone in KLIA

SEPANG (July 4): Twenty staff are said to be affected by a suspected chemical gas leak reported at the Sepang Aircraft Engineering’s Southern Support Zone located at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), here this morning.

Senior Fire and Rescue Department Commander (PBK) II Muhammad Nur Khairi Samsumin said 20 of Sepang Aircraft Engineering, MAS Engineering Hangar and CAE were affected by the gas leak incident reported at the Southern Support Zone this morning.

He added that they mainly suffered nausea and headache.

“Six of them were sent to the Air Disaster Unit, 13 to the nearest medical centre and one victim was sent to the Putrajaya Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the department’s State Operations Centre had received a report regarding the chemical leak at the location at 11.23am through MERS 999.

“Six officers from the KLIA Fire and Rescue Department and a team from the Hazardous Material Team (Hazmat) from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department were deployed to the location,” he said in a statement today.

Others involved in the operation are the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS), Aviation Security (AVSEC), Police (PDRM), Health Ministry, Department of Environment and Air Side Safety.

A video clip of the chemical leak incident showing a group of people gathered at the location had gone viral on social media earlier.

Meanwhile, a Bernama team that arrived at the location observed that an operation centre had been set up and several roads leading to the location were closed for public.

The Selangor JBPM is carrying out an operation to investigate and identify the cause of the gas leak. – Bernama