60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with bus in Bintulu

By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak
Firefighters work to extricate the victim’s body from under the bus. — Bomba photo

BINTULU (July 4): A motorcyclist was killed after he was involved in an accident with a bus at Mile 12, Jalan Bintulu-Miri here this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad identified the victim as Tang Ujum, aged 60.

He said firefighters were dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 7.07am.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw a victim trapped beneath a bus following the accident.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff,” he said in a statement.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

