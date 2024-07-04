A-G’s report: 12 water projects in Sarawak worth RM888.32 mln delayed up to 7 years

KUCHING (July 4): Twelve water projects in Sarawak’s rural areas worth RM888.32 million have been delayed between five and seven years, according to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2024.

The delays have denied 9,608 households in Sri Aman, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Limbang, Sarikei and Miri access to clean treated water supply, despite the projects being approved in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The report said six of the projects involved a reticulation system, five building new water treatment plants, and one upgrading of a water treatment plant.

The report said the projects came under the Federal Rural and Regional Development Ministry, with the aim at supplying clean water to those residing in rural parts of Sarawak.

Consultants have been appointed for these projects, but the ministry said reasons for delays included the need for more time to appoint consultants, prepare and approve the design of the projects; protests from the locals; changes in government procurement policies; changes in work scope; the performance of contractors; and the Covid-19 lockdowns, it added.

As there were supposed to be a total of 35 water supply projects in Sarawak within that period, the completion rate has been viewed by the Auditor-General as poor or at 51.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, The Borneo Post is contacting the Sarawak Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication for comments.