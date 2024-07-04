A-G’s report: Kelantan has lowest treated water supply coverage

KUALA LUMPUR (July 4): Kelantan has the lowest treated water supply coverage at 73.9 per cent, according to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2/2024.

Besides Kelantan, the audit revealed that Sabah and Sarawak also had low treated water supply coverage, at 81 per cent and 83.6 per cent, respectively.

“Only two states have achieved 100 per cent treated water supply coverage, namely Melaka and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak have lower coverage due to distribution facility issues,” according to the report tabled in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

The report further said that the assessment of water supply coverage is based on the population’s access to water supply, whether in urban or rural areas.

The LKAN also noted that the production of treated water compared to demand is low, leading to a deficit in demand for treated water and high per capita water usage exceeding the target.

Meanwhile, an audit review of samples from five visited states revealed that the quality of treated water supplied by water operators in Perlis, Sabah and Kelantan did not meet the stipulated Quality Assurance Programme (QAP) standards.

“The highest parameter violation for treated water in 2022 was residual chlorine at 9.79 per cent compared to the standard of 1.85 per cent, and turbidity at 24.83 per cent compared to the standard of two per cent,” it said.

Based on feedback from the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), the LKAN noted that Perlis failed to meet the QAP standards due to internal operational issues at water treatment plants, financial constraints and human resource limitations.

According to the LKAN, the Sabah State Water Department reported that five water treatment plants were the main contributors to the QAP standards not being met and were categorised as Poor by the Health Ministry due to old water treatment process components and mechanical and electrical equipment that need to be replaced.

The report also mentioned feedback from Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd, stating that water quality violations for 2022 were due to unresolved issues with the water treatment system at the plants. – Bernama