Borneo Illustration and Creative Festival returns to Kota Samarahan this July 13

KUCHING (July 4): The Borneo Illustration and Creative Festival (BIC) will be back for its third edition themed ‘The Cultural Beauty of Sarawak’ at the La Promenade Mall, Kota Samarahan this July 13 to 28.

Hosted by the Creative Umbrella Co.; the event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts (MTCP) Sarawak.

Admission is free and is open to all visitors from 9am to 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 9pm on weekends, throughout the festival period.

Selected artwork by artists will be put up for sale at the art exhibition hall throughout the event, alongside several other programmes including art exhibition, vendor market, workshops, sharing sessions, public interactive art, and photo booth, among others.

Festival director Ong Shuyi in a press release said: “It is an opportunity for tourists and locals alike to indulge in the appreciation of the kaleidoscope of beauty by the multicultural diversity living harmoniously in Sarawak.”

“All artistic talents can use this festival as a platform to showcase their artwork, to network, share their ideas, sell their works, and most importantly to build an artistic community / family (BICfam), further enhancing the diverse cultural artistic beauty of Sarawak and complementing the tourism calendar,” read the statement.

For more information about the exhibition, please contact Creative Umbrella Co. on 01126006607.