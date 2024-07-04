Borneo Sonic Music Festival’s early bird tickets up for grabs this Sunday

KUCHING (July 4): Early bird tickets for the Borneo Sonic Music Festival (BSMF) 2024 will be available for purchase starting July 7.

Music enthusiasts can secure their spots for an unforgettable weekend under the stars with these discounted tickets which can be bought through the official BSMF 2024 website www.borneosonic.com starting 12pm onwards.

Ticket purchasers will also receive a limited edition BSMF 2024 T-shirt, redeemable along with the wristband.

“We’re excited to offer this Super Early Bird discount to our loyal fans and new attendees alike,” said BME International managing director Steven Au in a statement.

“This year’s event promises to be our biggest and best yet, with an incredible line-up and a host of new experiences that will make BSMF 2024 an unforgettable festival,” he said.

Fans are encouraged to act quickly as the limited-time offer tickets are expected to sell out fast.

BSMF 2024, organised by BME International Sdn Bhd and managed by Place Borneo Sdn Bhd with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, is scheduled to take place this Oct 11 and 12.

Returning for its second edition at Sarawak Stadium this year, the festival promises an exciting celebration of diversity and musical talent.

It aims to unite 36,000 music enthusiasts worldwide with a vibrant line-up of regional and international performances.

The festival also includes the Borneo Sonic Food Carnival at Dataran Stadium, featuring 50 food and drink vendors and 20 stalls offering non-food items.

Open from 12pm to 12am from Oct 9 to 12, attendees can enjoy music performances, games, giveaways, and a lot more.

Additionally, the BSMF 2024 Camping Ground at Padang D offers a unique glamping experience just 200 metres from Sarawak Stadium and Food Street, enhancing the festival atmosphere and creating lasting memories for attendees.

For fitness enthusiasts and music lovers alike, the 3KM Borneo Sonic Music Run will take place at Stadium Sarawak on Saturday, Oct 12, starting at 7am.

For more information, including ticket pricing and event updates, follow BSMF 2024 on Instagram @borneosonic.mf or visit www.borneosonic.com.