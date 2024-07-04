CIMB Group first Malaysian bank to set 2030 high-emitting sector decarbonisation target

KUALA LUMPUR (July 4): CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has announced its 2030 climate targets for its real estate and oil and gas portfolios as part of its 2050 Net Zero pledges for thermal coal mining, cement, palm oil, and power.

This makes CIMB the first Malaysian bank to set its 2030 high-emitting sector decarbonisation target.

The group also updated its decarbonisation whitepaper, including sector-specific approaches and proactive steps for each of the six sectors, which account for 60 per cent of its finance portfolio emissions by 2023.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of CIMB’s 2030 decarbonisation targets, marking a significant milestone toward our long-term Net Zero target by 2050,” said CIMB Malaysia country head and CIMB Bank Berhad CEO Gurdip Singh Sidhu in a statement.

“These interim goals demonstrate our responsibility and commitment to a fair Asean transition. We’re setting the framework for concrete progress by breaking our long-term goal into attainable and quantifiable criteria. CIMB helps clients transition to greener business practices while managing climate risks in our portfolio and promoting sustainable business practices.”

He said the sector-specific decarbonisation plans are carefully tailored to closely align with the respective government policies and directives of each country, demonstrating CIMB’s dedication to advancing national objectives across the regions it operates in.

The statement said CIMB supports oil and gas clients in decarbonising by switching to low-carbon and renewable portfolios.

CIMB will reduce its oil and gas portfolio’s Financed Emissions Lending Intensity (‘FELI’) by 16 per cent by 2030 to aid the transition.

“This aim covers emissions from Scope 1, 2, and 3 integrated oil and gas firms and pure-play upstream exploration and production companies. The decarbonisation target is determined using the International Energy Agency Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario (‘IEA NZE’) and the International Energy Agency Sustainable Development Scenario (‘IEA SDS’) to create an Asean Net Zero scenario,” said the statement.

On Jan 1, 2025, the group will cease sponsoring upstream oil projects approved for development beyond 2021.

According to the IEA NZE, no further oil and gas projects are needed globally after 2021 should current assets meet supply and demand.

“CIMB will continue sponsoring natural gas programmes because it understands its importance as Asean’s transition fuel. Lowering the power sector’s coal dependence and achieving energy self-sufficiency in the immediate term are crucial,” said the statement.

The group also wants to reduce its commercial real estate portfolio’s operational carbon intensity by 34 per cent by 2030.

This interim objective, which includes its real estate clients’ Scope 1 and 2 emissions, is in accordance with energy efficiency improvements recommended by the Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor (‘CRREM’). The power grid decarbonisation rate follows the IEA Announced Pledges Scenario (‘APS’) scenario.

The reference scenario was chosen because CIMB’s real estate clients can control how quickly they increase energy efficiency, but reaching these goals mostly depends on the grid-power supply becoming less carbon-intensive, over which they have little control.

CIMB said it will actively seek funds for energy-efficient building development, restoration, and maintenance to achieve this goal.

“Renewable energy technologies like energy storage and rooftop solar PV enable building energy changes. Another method CIMB helps decarbonise the electricity system is its Net Zero aligned electricity sector goal,” said the statement.

As the first developing market bank to commit to existing coal by 2040 under the Paris Agreement, CIMB made substantial climate progress in 2021.

CIMB was the first bank to propose a Net Zero palm oil decarbonisation plan and has aggressive 2030 climate targets across sectors.

These include reducing oil and gas financed emissions lending intensity by 16 per cent, real estate physical emissions intensity by 34 per cent, power sector emissions intensity by 38 per cent, palm oil physical emissions intensity by 16 per cent, and cement sector emissions intensity by 36 per cent.

CIMB also wants to reduce its coal portfolio exposure by 50 per cent from 2021 levels, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable finance and environmental responsibility.

“It’s just the beginning. Strategic measures are being aggressively integrated into business and risk procedures. This massive project will require bank-wide cooperation and take two to three years to accomplish,” said CIMB Group chief sustainability officer Luanne Sieh.

“We’ll work together with our clients to ensure a fair transition, genuine change, and real economy decarbonisation.”

Visit https://www.cimb.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-cimb for details on CIMB’s methodology, approach, and transition strategies.