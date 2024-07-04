Cops nab 15 guest relations officers at Kuching nightspots

KUCHING (July 4): Police arrested 15 guest relations officers from five entertainment outlets here around 10.55pm on Tuesday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said nine of the suspects were foreigners.

“Four local men who were working at the premises were also detained. Also arrested were 17 local men who were the patrons of the premises,” he said in a statement today.

Ahsmon said the foreign suspects have been placed under remand for 14 days under Section 51(5)(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the local suspects have been remanded for four days.

“The case is being investigated under Section 372 of the Penal Code for exploiting any person for purposes of prostitution,” said Ahsmon.

He added the case is also being investigated under Section 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.