Cops nab foreigner on suspicion of peddling meth in Sebauh

BINTULU (July 4): A foreign national was arrested by police here Wednesday for drug-related offences.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the 33-year-old suspect was nabbed in a hut located by a river in Sebauh.

“Seized from him during the operation was methamphetamine weighing an estimated 8.2 grammes which he is suspected of selling to local addicts.

“Based on our investigation, the drugs were meant for distribution in the Sebauh area,” he said in a statement today.

He added the suspect, who tested positive for drugs, was also found to be without valid travel documents.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act (DDA) 1952, as well as Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Conviction under Section 39A(1) of the DDA carries up to five years’ jail and caning, while Section 15(1) provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 and imprisonment not exceeding two years.

Nixon advised the public to contact the district police headquarters on 086-318304 if they have any information on drug-related offences.