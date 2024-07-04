Disabled flood victim in Penampang touched by non-stop positive gestures

PENAMPANG (July 4): A disabled resident affected by flooding in Kampung Dabak here breathed a sigh of relief and felt deeply touched as aid to ease his burden continued non-stop since Wednesday night.

Francis Xavier Kinjin @ Oliver Putut, 40, born with phocomelia, a congenital disorder resulting in shortened or absent limbs, expressed gratitude.

Francis Xavier, who has no legs from the waist down was placed in a Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) at the Penampang Cultural Hall and was allowed to return home Wednesday evening.

“Since yesterday, many have been calling to check on me and offering help like cleaning the house and more.

“This morning, I was surprised to see United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) deputy president, Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin, and several other volunteers who came here to lend assistance and clean the house together, which was filled with mud and debris,” he told Bernama when met at his home here Thursday.

He said it was even more heartwarming to continuously receive phone calls from various parties eager to help, mostly to clean the house.

“I am very grateful to everyone who came and wanted to help me,” he said.

Describing the flooding incident, Francis Xavier said that this was the second major flood in the village since he was born and has been living there for the past 40 years.

“As far as I can remember, a major flood occurred in 1999, which was larger than this one because it lasted for three days continuously. This time, the flood was also significant, causing many residents to suffer property damage, but the recovery was faster.

“Flooding incidents are not uncommon in this village because every year there are one or two occurrences, although they are not large and the water only rises to knee level, unlike this time when it rose up to three metres,” he said.

He added that during the latest flooding incident, which occurred around 5 pm last Sunday, his adopted brother and mother happened to be there.

“Coincidentally, they were here, and they helped me salvage whatever belongings we could before I moved to the PPS on Monday morning. For this flood, I estimate losses totaling over RM10,000 due to many damaged items like the refrigerator and other electrical goods,” he said.

Meanwhile, a volunteer from the ‘Broom Army’, Christoper Suis, 53, shared that he and several other volunteers came to clean Francis Xavier’s house, as well as several other homes needing assistance, especially for the disabled (OKU) and elderly.

“Today, we divided into groups to help clean the homes of the affected victims who needed assistance. We also distributed lunch meals to those involved.

“We have received a lot of support from various parties, and we will continue to distribute these contributions. I hope more individuals out there will join us in this volunteer mission,” he said. – Bernama