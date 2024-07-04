Dr Sim: New access road in Stapok scheduled for completion this Sept 15

KUCHING (July 4): The construction of a new access road linking the Stapok Utama traffic lights near SJKC Chung Hua Primary School No. 6 to the Ensing Timur area near Stapok Badminton Court is on track for completion by Sept 15, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The state Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said construction of the 285-metre road, costing slightly over RM2 million, is currently at 65.74 per cent completion.

“This project is critical for both main roads and the dispersed routes around residential areas. It aims to ensure smooth transitions from residential areas to the main roads,” he said in a statement.

He added he had been actively involved in planning and securing funding for the project in order to alleviate the area’s growing traffic congestion.

He also called on the federal government to fulfil its responsibility of providing a better and more comprehensive transportation system for Sarawak, considering the road tax contributions from Sarawakians.

“The Sarawak government has fulfilled its responsibility by implementing numerous development projects.

“In addition to the new access road, the planned Second Batu Kawa Bridge and new dual carriageway road are part of the Sarawak government’s efforts to provide better infrastructure for the people of Sarawak,” Dr Sim said.