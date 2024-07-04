Driver badly hurt after pickup truck crashes into monsoon drain in Miri

MIRI (July 4): A woman was badly injured after the pickup truck she was driving crashed into a monsoon drain in Jalan Luak here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a seven-member team from the Miri Central fire station was rushed to the location after a distress call was received around 11am.

“Upon arrival, the team found the vehicle inside the drain with one victim, a woman in her 40s, still in the driver’s seat.

“She had an open wound on her left hand, and also suspected of having fractured her left shoulder,” the department said.

After securing the victim, rescuers removed her from the vehicle and handed her over to medical personnel, who then transported her to Miri Hospital for treatment.