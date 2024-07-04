Elevated road proposed over peat land in Sebuyau, says Uggah

KUCHING (July 4): A proposal for elevated road to be built over the peat soil at Sebuyau will be forwarded to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg soon, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development and Second Minister for Finance and New Economy also said the proposed plan will comprise three packages.

Overall, he added, considering that Sarawak has 1.6 million hectares of peat land, with Sibu having the largest peat land, it was found that it was more appropriate to build elevated or terraced roads over peat land, such as along the Second Trunk Road and coastal roads.

“After receiving the green light from the Premier, then only we will prepare the plan for the elevated road project at Sebuyau, comprising three packages. Our consultant is also looking at it. The plan will be presented to the Premier soon,” he told reporters after representing Abang Johari to officiate at the International Conference of Tropical Geo Engineering (TropICon 2024) at a hotel here today.

Uggah also informed that an offer has been given to a contractor to implement the project; however the cost of the project is still being ascertained and will be announced after the premier has given the clearance.

He also said new technology will be used on road construction as it is more cost-efficient and provides soil stability.

On the conference, Uggah said it was appropriate that it be held here as Sarawak has large tracts of peat land which need new technology to be developed.

“This conference is timely as we are going to use technology that is cost-efficient and provides stability on peat soil,” he said.

Among those present at the conference were Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Aidel Lariwoo.