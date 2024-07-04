Fire damages two parked vehicles in Miri

MIRI (July 4): Two parked vehicles were damaged in an early morning fire at Bandar Baru Permyjaya here today.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call on the incident around 3.04am before rushing personnel, led by Senior Fire Officer II Mohammad Faizul Ali, from the Lutong fire station to the scene at Jalan Dato Permaisuri.

“At the location, Bomba personnel found two vehicles on fire parked at the side of the road in a residential area,” the spokesperson said.

The fire resulted in approximately 40 per cent damages to the two vehicles.

The extinguishing operation was then carried out using a stream of auxiliary lines, with water sourced from the Bomba tender vehicle, and no other casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire and cost of damages are still under investigation.