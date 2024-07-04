Forest dept, Sejingkat power corporation plant Bakau Kurap along coastline

KUCHING (July 4): A total of 450 Bakau Kurap (Rhizophora mucronata) were planted along the coastline of Sejingkat Power Station today in a concerted effort to celebrate the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove System.

The initiative was undertaken by the Forest Department Sarawak (FDS) in collaboration with Sejingkat Power Corporation (SPC) of Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

During the event, Biha Razali, a senior researcher at the FDS, emphasised the importance of mangrove ecosystems.

“This planting effort not only aids in mangrove conservation but also serves to educate the younger generations about the importance of preserving ecosystems,” he said.

He highlighted that the degradation and loss of mangroves could have significant and long-lasting impacts on environmental sustainability and human well-being.

The International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, celebrated annually on July 26, was adopted by the General Conference of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in 2015.

The day aims to raise awareness of the importance of mangrove ecosystems as ‘a unique, special, and vulnerable ecosystem’ and to promote solutions for their sustainable management, conservation and use.

The planting programme also supports SEB’s Tree Planting, Protection and Habitat Restoration Campaign 2021-2030, which is part of the Greening Sarawak Campaign led by FDS.

The event was also attended by SPC station manager Ir Mohd Narzam Jaffar.