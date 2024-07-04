Group Melanau Sarawak donates to Kpg Piasau Utara fire victims

MIRI (July 4): Teams of Group Melanau Sarawak (GMS) volunteers presented some cash donations and relief aid to the Kampung Piasau Utara fire victims here yesterday.

According to the group’s founder Peter Valentine Dan, the team members had come together to show their unwavering support for their fellow Melanau people – the family of Deraman Ibu whose two-storey house was totally razed in an evening fire on June 1.

Joined by co-founder Sheema Denit, the team handed over a cash donation of RM1,980, basic essentials and clothing to the fire victims during a simple handover ceremony at the village’s multipurpose hall.

“As a volunteer movement that hopes to help the Melanau community, we were called to help the fire victims to ease their burden,” Peter told the Borneo Post.

“I wish to thank our GMS Whatsapp group members who have extended a helping hand, as well as for their contributions of cash, kitchen essentials and clothing to the fire victims.”

Adding on, he remarked that GMS was formed on Nov 25, 2021 with the objective of helping and giving back to the community, especially to their fellow Melanau community.

“GMS’ membership is relatively low with only 221 members throughout Sarawak currently, and therefore, my hope is that more of our people will join this volunteer group so that we can all help one another, especially in times of need,” he said.