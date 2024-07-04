Kapit Resident heads expedition to study proposed Ng Merit-Tatau road

KAPIT (July 4): Kapit Resident Galong Luang on Tuesday led an expedition from Nanga Merit here to Tatau, Bintulu to study a planned direct road connecting Kapit and Bintulu divisions.

The expedition through a private plantation road was guided by Councillor Aman Yakow who in the past used the route to get to his longhouse.

The team set off from Nanga Merti in four-wheel-drive vehicles just before 9am and arrived in Tatau around 6.30pm, covering a distance of over 100km.

Among those in the group were staff of Kapit Resident’s Office, Kapit District Office, Public Works Department, Tatau District Office, and Regional Corridor of Development Authority.

In a Facebook post later, Galong described the journey as challenging and ‘bone-shaking’ due to the numerous potholes along the plantation road.

He said the proposed road would upon completion greatly benefit folks in both Kapit and Bintulu divisions.

Also taking part in the expedition were Deputy Kapit Resident Robert Liman, Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut, Tatau district officer Jabang Untam, Penghulu Esit Nalo from Pelagus, and Penghulu George Tang from Nanga Merit.